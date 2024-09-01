Js pass tr td values to modal

I have an html table based on a JSON source at the bottom of https://verlager.pro/music.php?jb=rock

{“YT_id”:“Qfid-_BFUZM”, “title”:“Bad Time”, “author”:“Grand Funk Railroad”},

{“YT_id”:“mW7saHHX6jA”, “title”:“Forever Man”, “author”:“Beat Street”},

{“YT_id”:“2oT0UAoe0eQ”, “title”:“Slave to Love”, “author”:“Roxy Music”},

{“YT_id”:“2RamSFoo0jw”, “title”:“Magnet and Steel”, “author”:“Walter Egan”}

I want to click on a tr and load a hystModal modal with a link to a youtube video.

// CLICK ON TR, EXTRACT THE THREE TD’S IN THAT ROW (NOT A PROBLEM)

function load_url () {

var test = document.getElementById(‘container’);

var rows = container.getElementsByTagName(‘tr’);

for (var i = 1; i < rows.length; i++) {

rows[i].addEventListener(‘click’, function() {

// Do something when a row is clicked

S0 = this.cells[0].textContent;

S1 = this.cells[1].textContent;

S2 = this.cells[2].textContent;

}

);

}}

MODAL INVOKE - WORKS BUT I NEED TO PASS S0 (YT_id), S1 (title), S2 (author) TO THE MODAL WITH THE TR onclick. PERHAPS function music_on (S0, S1, S2);

THIS WORKS BUT DOES ME NO GOOD

Open modal with id=myModal

MODAL CONTENT