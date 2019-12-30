JS Notification Popup Upon Error / Success

Hi All
I’m a bit stuck, i’m currently rewriting an application in codeigniter for educational purposes and on the ajax forms, upon submit i would like it to fire the relevant notification window depending on whether the call was a success or an error occurred. I can fire the standard alert but i’m not sure how to fire an alert i’ve created myself. I know the notification popup works as i put it inside of the button and it fired but would like it to fire depending on the result.
I have tried googling but can’t seem to find the answer that fits the bill. All of the results are just third party plugins.
Any help would be greatly appreciated:
$.ajax({
url: '/ajax-RequestPost',
type: 'POST',
data: {enquiry: enquiry, name: name, email: email, contactno: contactno, note: note, status: status},
error: function() {
alert('OOPS Something Went Wrong'); // id="position-4-error"
},
success: function(data) {
alert("Record added successfully");
}
});
Thanks in advance all.