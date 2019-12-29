JS Notification Popup Upon Error / Success

Hi All

I’m a bit stuck, i’m currently rewriting an application in codeigniter for educational purposes and on the ajax forms, upon submit i would like it to fire the relevant notification window depending on whether the call was a success or an error occurred. I can fire the standard alert but i’m not sure how to fire an alert i’ve created myself. I know the notification popup works as i put it inside of the button and it fired but would like it to fire depending on the result.

I have tried googling but can’t seem to find the answer that fits the bill. All of the results are just third party plugins.

Any help would be greatly appreciated:

$.ajax({ url: '/ajax-RequestPost', type: 'POST', data: {enquiry: enquiry, name: name, email: email, contactno: contactno, note: note, status: status}, error: function() { alert('OOPS Something Went Wrong'); // id="position-4-error" }, success: function(data) { alert("Record added successfully"); } });

Thanks in advance all.