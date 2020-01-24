JS not working

#45

What is the issue?

Is my solution something different than I’ve done for you?
Or, is my solution one that you’re waiting for in regard to the issue that I don’t know about yet?

Yours, and confused - Paul.

#46

Sir, what is the final version that we discussed here according to you that will work →

I am confused too.

#47

I don’t know of a final version of code that will work. It’s always a moving target.

#48

Ok sir. so where and in what troubleshooting direction should we more hereonwrads:

  // var SelectDropDown= document.getElementById("license_type");
  var options = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll("license_type"));
  const getPrice = (option) => option.dataset.price;
  const toNumber = (strPrice) => Number(strPrice);
  const prices = Array.from(options).map(toNumber);
  console.log(prices);
#49

That all depends on what the problem is.

#50

No bug, but the array is empty:

image

#51

What does options contain?

#52

Your code expects options to be an array of numbers.
Correction, an object containing numbers, that is converted to an array.

#53

It looks like you’re missing getPrice, which maps options to numbers, which was in post #27

But then again, it’s after midnight and I’m tired.

#54

You are wanting to get prices from a select element, so a function that does that is where to go from here.

As it’s confusing to try and keep track of the several variants of code that you have here, what is a link to the most recent code that you’re working with?

#55

Hi there @Paul_Wilkins Thank you so much fro taking care of yourself and my task.

here is the latest live code sir.

#56

A massive post I was crafting about using test-driven-development consisting of about 1000 lines has just been lost, thanks to an unexpected refresh.

I am not typing that out all over again.

/me sulks

#57

Unfortunate.

I can imagine the frustration and disappointment.

I was seeing you typing from last 45 minutes and was impatiently waiting for some pearls of wisdom.

#58

I think I’ll do a new thread about this tomorrow, but you’re welcome to have a look at the following illuminative and enjoyable video about the topic:

It was a very easy process and resulted in the following test code.

describe("select", function () {
    function createSelect(optionProps = []) {
        const select = document.createElement("select");
        optionProps.forEach(function (props) {
            const option = document.createElement("option");
            option.value = props.value;
            option.text = props.text;
            select.add(option);
        });
        return select;
    }
    describe("get prices", function () {
        const getPrices = prices.getPrices;
        it("with no parameters, gives an empty array", function () {
            expect(getPrices()).to.eql([]);
        });
        it("with no options on select, gives an empty array", function () {
            const select = createSelect();
            expect(getPrices(select)).to.eql([]);
        });
        it("with no data-price attribute on an option, gives an empty array", function () {
            const select = createSelect([
                {value: 20, text: "20 dollars"}
            ]);
            expect(getPrices(select)).to.eql([]);
        });
    });
});
#59

Thanks.

Sure thing.

I will have a look at this and try to take away as much as I can.

#60

Are those “if” statements under: describe(“get prices”, function (){ … ?

If so, you might want to check the spelling of “if”.

Or is “it” a javascript word I don’t know about yet?

#61

The words describe and it are part of a testing framework. Mocha in this case.

You can see a full write up of how they’re used in the following thread:

#62

OK, thanks for clarifying. Is this a new technique?

#63

It’s been around for about 20 years.

#64

