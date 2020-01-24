JS not working

What is the issue?
Is my solution something different than I’ve done for you?
Or, is my solution one that you’re waiting for in regard to the issue that I don’t know about yet?
Yours, and confused - Paul.
What is the issue?
Is my solution something different than I’ve done for you?
Or, is my solution one that you’re waiting for in regard to the issue that I don’t know about yet?
Yours, and confused - Paul.
Sir, what is the final version that we discussed here according to you that will work →
I am confused too.
I don’t know of a final version of code that will work. It’s always a moving target.
Ok sir. so where and in what troubleshooting direction should we more hereonwrads:
// var SelectDropDown= document.getElementById("license_type");
var options = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll("license_type"));
const getPrice = (option) => option.dataset.price;
const toNumber = (strPrice) => Number(strPrice);
const prices = Array.from(options).map(toNumber);
console.log(prices);
That all depends on what the problem is.
No bug, but the array is empty:
What does options contain?
Your code expects options to be an array of numbers.
Correction, an object containing numbers, that is converted to an array.
It looks like you’re missing getPrice, which maps options to numbers, which was in post #27
But then again, it’s after midnight and I’m tired.
You are wanting to get prices from a select element, so a function that does that is where to go from here.
As it’s confusing to try and keep track of the several variants of code that you have here, what is a link to the most recent code that you’re working with?
Hi there @Paul_Wilkins Thank you so much fro taking care of yourself and my task.
A massive post I was crafting about using test-driven-development consisting of about 1000 lines has just been lost, thanks to an unexpected refresh.
I am not typing that out all over again.
/me sulks
Unfortunate.
I can imagine the frustration and disappointment.
I was seeing you typing from last 45 minutes and was impatiently waiting for some pearls of wisdom.
I think I’ll do a new thread about this tomorrow, but you’re welcome to have a look at the following illuminative and enjoyable video about the topic:
It was a very easy process and resulted in the following test code.
describe("select", function () {
function createSelect(optionProps = []) {
const select = document.createElement("select");
optionProps.forEach(function (props) {
const option = document.createElement("option");
option.value = props.value;
option.text = props.text;
select.add(option);
});
return select;
}
describe("get prices", function () {
const getPrices = prices.getPrices;
it("with no parameters, gives an empty array", function () {
expect(getPrices()).to.eql([]);
});
it("with no options on select, gives an empty array", function () {
const select = createSelect();
expect(getPrices(select)).to.eql([]);
});
it("with no data-price attribute on an option, gives an empty array", function () {
const select = createSelect([
{value: 20, text: "20 dollars"}
]);
expect(getPrices(select)).to.eql([]);
});
});
});
Thanks.
Sure thing.
I will have a look at this and try to take away as much as I can.
Are those “if” statements under: describe(“get prices”, function (){ … ?
If so, you might want to check the spelling of “if”.
Or is “it” a javascript word I don’t know about yet?
The words
describe and
it are part of a testing framework. Mocha in this case.
You can see a full write up of how they’re used in the following thread:
OK, thanks for clarifying. Is this a new technique?
It’s been around for about 20 years.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.