JS Newbie Requires Sage Advice

Howdy! I’m setting up a Clearent POS (point of sale at this moment) and I am running into a bit of syntax error I don’t understand I guess. I’ll post the whole page as I have a test window created.
<html>
<head>
<link href="auctionweek_screen.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script language="JavaScript" src="java_script/buttons.js">
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="payment-form"></div>
<script src="https://gateway-sb.clearent.net/js-sdk/js/clearent-host.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
// When you get a successful token response and
// use this to make a sale/auth on your backend
function ClearentTokenSuccess(raw, json) {
console.log("ClearentTokenSuccess");
console.log(raw);
console.log(json);
// now you can send the token to your server
// to complete the transaction via mobile-gateway
}
function ClearentTokenError(raw, json) {
console.log("ClearentTokenError");
console.log(raw);
console.log(json);
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
ClearentSDK.init({
"baseUrl": "https://gateway-sb.clearent.net",
"pk":"test key",
"successCallback": "window.alert(99)",
"errorCallback": "window.alert(11)"
});
</script>
<button type="submit" onclick="ClearentSDK.getPaymentToken();">Submit</button>
</body>
</html>
My problem are the lines for callback. If I comment out the two lines my button runs and using inspect through chrome I can see the variables I want to see! BUT, I don’t know how to grab them from this fairy tale variable space. Apparently I use the callback lines, but no matter what I put in the callback lines, the button becomes unresponsive as if I broke it all. Any help is great