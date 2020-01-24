JS Newbie Requires Sage Advice

Howdy! I’m setting up a Clearent POS (point of sale at this moment) and I am running into a bit of syntax error I don’t understand I guess. I’ll post the whole page as I have a test window created.

<html> <head> <link href="auctionweek_screen.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <script language="JavaScript" src="java_script/buttons.js"> </script> </head> <body> <div id="payment-form"></div> <script src="https://gateway-sb.clearent.net/js-sdk/js/clearent-host.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // When you get a successful token response and // use this to make a sale/auth on your backend function ClearentTokenSuccess(raw, json) { console.log("ClearentTokenSuccess"); console.log(raw); console.log(json); // now you can send the token to your server // to complete the transaction via mobile-gateway } function ClearentTokenError(raw, json) { console.log("ClearentTokenError"); console.log(raw); console.log(json); } </script> <script type="text/javascript"> ClearentSDK.init({ "baseUrl": "https://gateway-sb.clearent.net", "pk":"test key", "successCallback": "window.alert(99)", "errorCallback": "window.alert(11)" }); </script> <button type="submit" onclick="ClearentSDK.getPaymentToken();">Submit</button> </body> </html>

My problem are the lines for callback. If I comment out the two lines my button runs and using inspect through chrome I can see the variables I want to see! BUT, I don’t know how to grab them from this fairy tale variable space. Apparently I use the callback lines, but no matter what I put in the callback lines, the button becomes unresponsive as if I broke it all. Any help is great