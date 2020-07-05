JS/JQuery Animation for Caption outside Bootstrap Carousel

Hi

I’m new here and a noobie in JS/JQuery.

I’'m building a personal Website (live example here) with the latest Bootstrap framework.

I have a Bootstrap-Carousel Component for showcasing Works.

I didn’t want to have the captions displaying over the images, i wanted them just below the Carousel.

Setting the caption position to relative and positioning the caption div outside below images results in changing the position of the Controls Arrows too.

I found then a snippet for taking the Caption-Text out from the Carousel and putting it in a div outside the Carousel.

This works, but there is no more Carousel-Images related animation.

What I’m asking for now, is if there is a way to have any kind of animation for the new Caption based on this snippet?

This is my html:

<div id="carouselActWrx" class="carousel slide"> <ol class="carousel-indicators my-auto"> <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li> <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="1"></li> <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="2"></li> <li data-target="#carouselActWrx" data-slide-to="3"></li> </ol> <div class="carousel-inner"> <div class="carousel-item active"> <img src="assets/images/G1S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="..."> <div class="container"> <div class="carousel-caption"> <h5>VASE</h5> <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p> </div> </div> </div><!--item --> <div class="carousel-item"> <img src="assets/images/G2S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="..."> <div class="container"> <div class="carousel-caption"> <h5>KUMME</h5> <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p> </div> </div> </div><!--item --> <div class="carousel-item"> <img src="assets/images/G3S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="..."> <div class="container"> <div class="carousel-caption"> <h5>VASE</h5> <p>Steinzeug, bei 1300°C red. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p> </div> </div> </div><!--item --> <div class="carousel-item"> <img src="assets/images/G4S.jpg" class="d-block w-100" alt="..."> <div class="container"> <div class="carousel-caption"> <h5>GEFÄSS</h5> <p>Steinzeugton, bei 1100°C oxid. gebrannt, danach Rauchbrand in Kapsel bei 1000°C</p> </div> </div> </div><!--item --> </div><!--End Inner --> <a class="carousel-control-prev" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="prev"> <span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="sr-only">Previous</span> </a> <a class="carousel-control-next" href="#carouselActWrx" role="button" data-slide="next"> <span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="sr-only">Next</span> </a> </div><!--End carouselActWrx --> <!--New html caption --> <div id="capt_carousel"> <div class="capt-below"> <span></span> </div> </div>

this the css:

.capt-below { padding-top: 20px; font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; text-align: center; color: #7c8089; } .capt-below h5 { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; } .capt-below p { font-weight: 300; font-size: 12px; } #capt_carousel{ margin-top: 15px; border-top: 2px solid #7c8089; }

and this the script:

$(function() { $('#carouselActWrx').carousel(); var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(1) .carousel-caption'); $('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html()); caption.css('display','none'); $('#carouselActWrx').on('slide.bs.carousel', function(evt) { var caption = $('div.carousel-item:nth-child(' + ($(evt.relatedTarget).index()+1) + ') .carousel-caption'); $('#capt_carousel span').html(caption.html()); caption.css('display','none'); }); });

Would be nice if someone would help finding a solution…

Thanks in advance.