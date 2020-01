Hum. So probably I should go Object Factory way? instead of using Classes? I’ll try that.

ps. Not the same, but interesting using Get/Set:

class Printer { constructor(){ let number = 10; Object.defineProperty(this, 'number', { get: function(){ return number; } }) } } const print = new Printer(); console.log(print.number);

And I could also use Set and throw an Error in case someone attempt to set a value!?!?

But I think someone should do that just for critical situations or always as a good design and coding principles?