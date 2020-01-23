JS Google map styling

#1

I’m trying to style a google map on my sites.

https://www.bdshipsupply.com
https://chittagongportagent.com

I’m trying to make map lite dark.

However, it’s like the website doesn’t even see the styles.

Any suggestions?

#2

Welcome to the forums, @showkat.

How are you trying to style the maps? At first glance, this seems to be a CSS question, rather than JS. Can you show the relevant code?

#3

How are you styling your maps? I’ve used one of the https://snazzymaps.com/ in the past which worked very well.

