JS Function for Multiple Links

I have a web page with several links, and each link needs to open in a new, resized window.

Here is how I am doing it for a single link with an inline script:

<h4 style="text-align: left;"> <span style="font-size: x-large;"> <a title="Link Title" href="#" target="popup" onclick="window.open('#','popup','width=800,height=400'); return false;" rel="noopener">Link Text</a> </span> </h4>

I would like to avoid doing this for each link, and instead have a single function that can be used to open all specified links in a new resized window.

I’m a little stuck on how to accomplish this. All solutions for this seem to have the URL in the function. Any directions or thoughts on how to accomplish this would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!