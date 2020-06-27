JS Code pen not working

Hi there,
I think I have written the correct code:
But nothing is displaying, finally?
It would help if you said what you expected it to do.
Dis play all this in output:
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
function update() {
var d = new Date();
output.innerHTML = 'Year - '+d.getFullYear()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+d.getMonth()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+d.getDate()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
}
window.addEventListener("load",function(){
setInterval(update,1000);
});
This…
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
…should be…
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
…and these…
output.innerHTML = 'Month - '+ d.getMonth() +'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
…should be…
output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+ (d.getMonth()+1) +'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/JjGyMJM
coothead
why was this not working? and why did this worked:
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
This is pulling the first element →
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
But what is the logic of pulling the first element here?
The code that you provided in your pen
only had one element with the class=“output” attribute - hence the need for [0]
coothead
I am trying to understand, but now I have done
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
More than 1 element now ↑
and using →
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
But still it is not working.