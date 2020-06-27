JS Code pen not working

#1

Hi there,

I think I have written the correct code:

But nothing is displaying, finally?

#2

It would help if you said what you expected it to do.

#3

Dis play all this in output:

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
function update() {
	var d = new Date();
	output.innerHTML = 'Year - '+d.getFullYear()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+d.getMonth()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+d.getDate()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'	
}
window.addEventListener("load",function(){
	setInterval(update,1000);
});
#4

this…

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");

…should be…

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];

…and these…

    output.innerHTML = 'Month - '+ d.getMonth()  +'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'

…should be…

    output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+ (d.getMonth()+1)  +'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'

coothead