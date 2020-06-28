JS Code pen not working

I should explain the difference between getElementsByClassName and querySelector.

getElementsByClassName gives you a live HTML collection, which is a list of matching elements that remains updated whenever the DOM changes. Not only is that a performance hit, but it can result in unexpected behaviour.

querySelector instead of giving a live HTML collection gives you a single element. The querySelector doesn’t just let you get elements by their class name, you can get identifier elements with # and you can also get normal elements too.

<form> <input type="number" class="currency" id="price"> </form>

var baz = document.querySelector("input"); var foo = document.querySelector(".currency"); var bar = document.querySelector("#price");

All three in this situation gives the same input element.

Because an element selector or class selector can match multiple elements. querySelector gives you the first matching element. If you want access to the other matching elements, you can use querySelectorAll instead which gives you a static nodeList, which not only ends up being more reliable than a live HTML collection, but you can use forEach on the nodeList to iterate through each of the matching elements.

var currencyInputs = document.querySelectorAll(".currency"); currencyFields.forEach(function (input) { // do stuff with each input });

And you can also access the nodeList as if it were an array.