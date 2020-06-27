JS Code pen not working

Hi there,

I think I have written the correct code:

But nothing is displaying, finally?

It would help if you said what you expected it to do.

Dis play all this in output:

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
function update() {
	var d = new Date();
	output.innerHTML = 'Year - '+d.getFullYear()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+d.getMonth()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+d.getDate()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'	
}
window.addEventListener("load",function(){
	setInterval(update,1000);
});
This…

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");

…should be…

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];

…and these…

    output.innerHTML = 'Month - '+ d.getMonth()  +'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'

…should be…

    output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+ (d.getMonth()+1)  +'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
	output.innerHTML += 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/JjGyMJM

why was this not working? and why did this worked:

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];

document.getElementsByClassName - useful information

This is pulling the first element →
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];

But what is the logic of pulling the first element here?

The code that you provided in your pen
only had one element with the class=“output” attribute - hence the need for [0]

I am trying to understand, but now I have done

<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>

More than 1 element now ↑
and using →

var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");

But still it is not working.

How could that possibly work. :rolleyes:

Go back to the link in post #6 and carefully study it more carefully.

If you want to display the six date items in your javascript in six
separate div elements then do it like this - ( perhaps )…


<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.6em  sans-serif;
 }
.output {
	max-width: 20em;
	padding: 1em;
	margin: 0.5em auto;
	border: 1px solid #999;
	background-color: #fff;
}    
</style>

</head>
<body>

<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>	
<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>		
<div class="output"></div>	

<script>
(function(w, d ) {
   'use strict';

   var output = d.getElementsByClassName("output");

   var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
   var months = ["JAN", "FEB", "MAR", "APR", "MAY", "JUN", "JUL", "AUG", "SEP", "OCT", "NOV", "DEC"];

function update() {
	var d = new Date();
	output[0].innerHTML = 'Year - '+ d.getFullYear();
	output[1].innerHTML = 'Month - '+ months[d.getMonth()];
	output[2].innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+ d.getDate();
	output[3].innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+ days[d.getDay()];
	output[4].innerHTML = 'Hour - '+ d.getHours();
	output[5].innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+ d.getSeconds();	
}
w.addEventListener("load",function(){
	setInterval(update, 1000);
});

}( window, document ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

