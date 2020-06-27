JS Code pen not working

Hi there,
I think I have written the correct code:
But nothing is displaying, finally?
It would help if you said what you expected it to do.
Dis play all this in output:
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
function update() {
var d = new Date();
output.innerHTML = 'Year - '+d.getFullYear()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+d.getMonth()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+d.getDate()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
}
window.addEventListener("load",function(){
setInterval(update,1000);
});
This…
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
…should be…
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
…and these…
output.innerHTML = 'Month - '+ d.getMonth() +'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
…should be…
output.innerHTML += 'Month - '+ (d.getMonth()+1) +'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Day of Week - '+days[d.getDay()]+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Hour - '+d.getHours()+'<br>';
output.innerHTML += 'Seconds - '+d.getSeconds()+'<br>'
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/JjGyMJM
coothead
why was this not working? and why did this worked:
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
This is pulling the first element →
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output")[0];
But what is the logic of pulling the first element here?
The code that you provided in your pen
only had one element with the class=“output” attribute - hence the need for [0]
coothead
I am trying to understand, but now I have done
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
More than 1 element now ↑
and using →
var output = document.getElementsByClassName("output");
But still it is not working.
How could that possibly work.
Go back to the link in post #6 and carefully study it more carefully.
If you want to display the six date items in your javascript in six
separate div elements then do it like this - ( perhaps )…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
}
.output {
max-width: 20em;
padding: 1em;
margin: 0.5em auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
background-color: #fff;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<div class="output"></div>
<script>
(function(w, d ) {
'use strict';
var output = d.getElementsByClassName("output");
var days = ["SUN", "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT"];
var months = ["JAN", "FEB", "MAR", "APR", "MAY", "JUN", "JUL", "AUG", "SEP", "OCT", "NOV", "DEC"];
function update() {
var d = new Date();
output[0].innerHTML = 'Year - '+ d.getFullYear();
output[1].innerHTML = 'Month - '+ months[d.getMonth()];
output[2].innerHTML = 'Date(in month) - '+ d.getDate();
output[3].innerHTML = 'Day of Week - '+ days[d.getDay()];
output[4].innerHTML = 'Hour - '+ d.getHours();
output[5].innerHTML = 'Seconds - '+ d.getSeconds();
}
w.addEventListener("load",function(){
setInterval(update, 1000);
});
}( window, document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead