jQuery within php file only works on frontend but delays when activated through path

Hi there Ive got a site which is mainly php.
base structure is 5 php files,
index.php
design.php
about.php
charges.php
help.php…
eg. localhost/Website/help.php
within each page I link to 3 more pages
eg. <?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?>
each use a particular function, and are in its own named folder. Within which is its own css and js and image files etc…
[jQuery] index.php
eg localhost/Website/jQuery/index.php
[crud] index.php
eg localhost/Website/crud/index.php
each of the 5 main pages share the same header footer menu etc… which I placed in a folder called inculdes, and linked them
eg. <?php include 'includes/header.php';?>
My problem is when I access this index.php from the charges.php file… the jQuery function button switch is delayed.
If I put the jQuery folder in the top end ; localhost/jQuery
when I view the index.php page the jquery glitches on the first load and shows 2 buttons for a milli second, but on second the load the second button is hidden instantly.
but when I view this index file from within the changes.php file, the buttons jQuery action is always delayed.
Im assuming its a linking issue.
Maybe I should take the jQuery out and put it in its own folder at the top end?
there are 3 sections on each page, which I link another page to.
so from charges.php jQuery folder on a sublevel the two buttons which jQuery is meant to hide always one of, they are add and view to add or view an employee.
Appologies if I havnt explained well, its all a bit confusing to me
with the following command in the charges.php file
<div id="homeFirst">
<?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?>
</div><!-- end of homeFirst-->
the following is imbedded into the head of the index.php file which is within the JQuery folder, and access by the charges.php file
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#btn-view").hide();
$("#btn-add").click(function(){
$(".content-loader").fadeOut('slow', function()
{
$(".content-loader").fadeIn('slow');
$(".content-loader").load('add_form.php');
$("#btn-add").hide();
$("#btn-view").show();
});
});
$("#btn-view").click(function(){
$("body").fadeOut('slow', function()
{
$("body").load('index.php');
$("body").fadeIn('slow');
window.location.href="index.php";
});
});
});
</script>
the jQuery application which is a table displaying a database with an add employee button, and view employee button, only one is meant to be visable at a time thanks to the jQuery comand but its getting a bit delayed
I tried error code display but it didnt display any errors
This maybe too much info but there is a crud.js folder the index.php links to from within the jQuery folder
// JavaScript Document
$(document).ready(function(){
/* Data Insert Starts Here */
$(document).on('submit', '#emp-SaveForm', function() {
$.post("create.php", $(this).serialize())
.done(function(data){
$("#dis").fadeOut();
$("#dis").fadeIn('slow', function(){
$("#dis").html('<div class="alert alert-info">'+data+'</div>');
$("#emp-SaveForm")[0].reset();
});
});
return false;
});
/* Data Insert Ends Here */
/* Data Delete Starts Here */
$(".delete-link").click(function()
{
var id = $(this).attr("id");
var del_id = id;
var parent = $(this).parent("td").parent("tr");
if(confirm('Sure to Delete ID no = ' +del_id))
{
$.post('delete.php', {'del_id':del_id}, function(data)
{
parent.fadeOut('slow');
});
}
return false;
});
/* Data Delete Ends Here */
/* Get Edit ID */
$(".edit-link").click(function()
{
var id = $(this).attr("id");
var edit_id = id;
if(confirm('Sure to Edit ID no = ' +edit_id))
{
$(".content-loader").fadeOut('slow', function()
{
$(".content-loader").fadeIn('slow');
$(".content-loader").load('edit_form.php?edit_id='+edit_id);
$("#btn-add").hide();
$("#btn-view").show();
});
}
return false;
});
/* Get Edit ID */
/* Update Record */
$(document).on('submit', '#emp-UpdateForm', function() {
$.post("update.php", $(this).serialize())
.done(function(data){
$("#dis").fadeOut();
$("#dis").fadeIn('slow', function(){
$("#dis").html('<div class="alert alert-info">'+data+'</div>');
$("#emp-UpdateForm")[0].reset();
$("body").fadeOut('slow', function()
{
$("body").fadeOut('slow');
window.location.href="index.php";
});
});
});
return false;
});
/* Update Record */
});