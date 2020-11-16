jQuery within php file only works on frontend but delays when activated through path

Hi there Ive got a site which is mainly php.
base structure is 5 php files,
index.php
design.php
about.php
charges.php
help.php…
eg. localhost/Website/help.php

within each page I link to 3 more pages
eg. <?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?>
each use a particular function, and are in its own named folder. Within which is its own css and js and image files etc…
[jQuery] index.php
eg localhost/Website/jQuery/index.php
[crud] index.php
eg localhost/Website/crud/index.php

each of the 5 main pages share the same header footer menu etc… which I placed in a folder called inculdes, and linked them
eg. <?php include 'includes/header.php';?>

My problem is when I access this index.php from the charges.php file… the jQuery function button switch is delayed.
If I put the jQuery folder in the top end ; localhost/jQuery
when I view the index.php page the jquery glitches on the first load and shows 2 buttons for a milli second, but on second the load the second button is hidden instantly.

but when I view this index file from within the changes.php file, the buttons jQuery action is always delayed.
Im assuming its a linking issue.
Maybe I should take the jQuery out and put it in its own folder at the top end?

there are 3 sections on each page, which I link another page to.
so from charges.php jQuery folder on a sublevel the two buttons which jQuery is meant to hide always one of, they are add and view to add or view an employee.

Appologies if I havnt explained well, its all a bit confusing to me :smiley:

with the following command in the charges.php file

        <div id="homeFirst">	
		<?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?> 
	</div><!-- end of homeFirst-->

the following is imbedded into the head of the index.php file which is within the JQuery folder, and access by the charges.php file


<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
  
  $("#btn-view").hide();
  
  $("#btn-add").click(function(){
  	$(".content-loader").fadeOut('slow', function()
  	{
  		$(".content-loader").fadeIn('slow');
  		$(".content-loader").load('add_form.php');
  		$("#btn-add").hide();
  		$("#btn-view").show();
  	});
  });
  
  $("#btn-view").click(function(){
  	
  	$("body").fadeOut('slow', function()
  	{
  		$("body").load('index.php');
  		$("body").fadeIn('slow');
  		window.location.href="index.php";
  	});
  });
  
});
</script>

the jQuery application which is a table displaying a database with an add employee button, and view employee button, only one is meant to be visable at a time thanks to the jQuery comand but its getting a bit delayed
I tried error code display but it didnt display any errors

This maybe too much info but there is a crud.js folder the index.php links to from within the jQuery folder

// JavaScript Document

$(document).ready(function(){
	
	/* Data Insert Starts Here */
	$(document).on('submit', '#emp-SaveForm', function() {
	  
	   $.post("create.php", $(this).serialize())
        .done(function(data){
			$("#dis").fadeOut();
			$("#dis").fadeIn('slow', function(){
				 $("#dis").html('<div class="alert alert-info">'+data+'</div>');
			     $("#emp-SaveForm")[0].reset();
		     });	
		 });   
	     return false;
    });
	/* Data Insert Ends Here */
	
	
	/* Data Delete Starts Here */
	$(".delete-link").click(function()
	{
		var id = $(this).attr("id");
		var del_id = id;
		var parent = $(this).parent("td").parent("tr");
		if(confirm('Sure to Delete ID no = ' +del_id))
		{
			$.post('delete.php', {'del_id':del_id}, function(data)
			{
				parent.fadeOut('slow');
			});	
		}
		return false;
	});
	/* Data Delete Ends Here */
	
	/* Get Edit ID  */
	$(".edit-link").click(function()
	{
		var id = $(this).attr("id");
		var edit_id = id;
		if(confirm('Sure to Edit ID no = ' +edit_id))
		{
			$(".content-loader").fadeOut('slow', function()
			 {
				$(".content-loader").fadeIn('slow');
				$(".content-loader").load('edit_form.php?edit_id='+edit_id);
				$("#btn-add").hide();
				$("#btn-view").show();
			});
		}
		return false;
	});
	/* Get Edit ID  */
	
	/* Update Record  */
	$(document).on('submit', '#emp-UpdateForm', function() {
	 
	   $.post("update.php", $(this).serialize())
        .done(function(data){
			$("#dis").fadeOut();
			$("#dis").fadeIn('slow', function(){
			     $("#dis").html('<div class="alert alert-info">'+data+'</div>');
			     $("#emp-UpdateForm")[0].reset();
				 $("body").fadeOut('slow', function()
				 {
					$("body").fadeOut('slow');
					window.location.href="index.php";
				 });				 
		     });	
		});   
	    return false;
    });
	/* Update Record  */
});