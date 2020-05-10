JQuery toggle in table: click to affect element in row below

How you do it is to add an event handler to each shaded row

const shaded = document.querySelectorAll("tr.shaded"); shaded.forEach(function (row) { row.addEventListener("click", shadedClickHandler); });

So that you can get the row that was clicked:

function shadedClickHandler(evt) { const row = evt.target; ... }

and then use nextElementSibling to affect the row below it.

row.nextElementSibling.classList.toggle("hide");

With some CSS to hide things

.hide { display: none; }

That’s how you do it with vanilla JavaScript.

I’m sure that someone else will come along to show how it’s easier to do with jQuery.