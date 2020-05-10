JQuery toggle in table: click to affect element in row below

How you do it is to add an event handler to each shaded row
const shaded = document.querySelectorAll("tr.shaded");
shaded.forEach(function (row) {
row.addEventListener("click", shadedClickHandler);
});
So that you can get the row that was clicked:
function shadedClickHandler(evt) {
const row = evt.target;
...
}
and then use nextElementSibling to affect the row below it.
row.nextElementSibling.classList.toggle("hide");
With some CSS to hide things
.hide {
display: none;
}
That’s how you do it with vanilla JavaScript.
I’m sure that someone else will come along to show how it’s easier to do with jQuery.