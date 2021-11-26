jQuery Text Editor usage help

I am trying to use jQuery text editor. I am trying to understand how to use the events that the suppling website provides documentation. I do not know how to work with this type of code. I am not a novice to jQuery, but I will admit I am a bit rusty. However, nothing here is working for me.
I want to make the editor send a blur event when a user removes focus from it. The documentation show syntax to do so, but I cannot get it to work. When I use the syntax from this page, it does nothing for me.
<script>
$('.jqte-test').jqte();
// settings of status
var jqteStatus = true;
$(".status").click(function()
{
jqteStatus = jqteStatus ? false : true;
$('.jqte-test').jqte({"status" : jqteStatus})
});
// this is way I am trying to use it:
$('.jqte-test').jqte({blur: function(){ alert("The editor is blured"); }
});
</script>
The documentation explains that this should be triggered when the editor is blurred. I must not be understanding the way this has to be implemented. Thanks for any help or suggestions