jQuery Text Editor usage help

JavaScript
#1

I am trying to use jQuery text editor. I am trying to understand how to use the events that the suppling website provides documentation. I do not know how to work with this type of code. I am not a novice to jQuery, but I will admit I am a bit rusty. However, nothing here is working for me.

I want to make the editor send a blur event when a user removes focus from it. The documentation show syntax to do so, but I cannot get it to work. When I use the syntax from this page, it does nothing for me.

<script>
	$('.jqte-test').jqte();
	
	// settings of status
	var jqteStatus = true;
	$(".status").click(function()
	{
		jqteStatus = jqteStatus ? false : true;
		$('.jqte-test').jqte({"status" : jqteStatus})
	});
	// this is way I am trying to use it:
	$('.jqte-test').jqte({blur: function(){ alert("The editor is blured"); }
    
	});
</script>

The documentation explains that this should be triggered when the editor is blurred. I must not be understanding the way this has to be implemented. Thanks for any help or suggestions

#2

Hi @philhagen, I’m not familiar with jqte but it looks like you’re initialising the editor multiple times… you probably have to pass all options together when first calling jqte(). Does setting the status afterwards even work?

Edit: Just tried it in a fiddle and the blur option works as expected when passed initially:

https://jsfiddle.net/megapop/p1ehfkm9/

When trying to call jqte() later on the same element, the editor just breaks though.