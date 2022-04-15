Jquery replace url with params?

HI guys I can’t seem to find a way to find this sertain url in content and replace it. All works when URL does not contain parameters but can not make it work otherwise.

Find and repace this: **https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMZ0Q7Yio8g&list=RDhMZ0Q7Yio8g&start_radio=1**

in this string:

**hello this is a test string replace me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMZ0Q7Yio8g&list=RDhMZ0Q7Yio8g&start_radio=1 content continues!**

I have tried this:

**let regex = '/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMZ0Q7Yio8g&list=RDhMZ0Q7Yio8g&start_radio=1/g';** **str.replace(regex, "red");**

but does not work.

Please help.