Jquery: Remove the Second Instance of Element... in particular element

<div class="data"> <div class="variation-gallery"></div> <div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this --> </div> <div class="other-div"></div> <div class="data"> <div class="variation-gallery"></div> <div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this --> </div>

I want to remove the second instance of an element, if it appears in a particular element. So remove the second div with class “variation-gallery” when inside the element with class “data”

Remove the second one for each element “data”, or the last one, since there is always only two “variation-gallery” elements for every “data” element.

What is the right jquery code to do so?

