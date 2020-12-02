Jquery: Remove the Second Instance of Element... in particular element

So I have…
<div class="data">
<div class="variation-gallery"></div>
<div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this -->
</div>
<div class="other-div"></div>
<div class="data">
<div class="variation-gallery"></div>
<div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this -->
</div>
I want to remove the second instance of an element, if it appears in a particular element. So remove the second div with class “variation-gallery” when inside the element with class “data”
Remove the second one for each element “data”, or the last one, since there is always only two “variation-gallery” elements for every “data” element.
What is the right jquery code to do so?
All feedback appreciated.
Cheers!
Ryan