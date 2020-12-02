Jquery: Remove the Second Instance of Element... in particular element

JavaScript
#1

So I have…

<div class="data">
<div class="variation-gallery"></div>
<div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this -->
</div>
<div class="other-div"></div>
<div class="data">
<div class="variation-gallery"></div>
<div class="variation-gallery"></div> <!-- remove this -->
</div>

I want to remove the second instance of an element, if it appears in a particular element. So remove the second div with class “variation-gallery” when inside the element with class “data”

Remove the second one for each element “data”, or the last one, since there is always only two “variation-gallery” elements for every “data” element.

What is the right jquery code to do so?

All feedback appreciated.

Cheers!
Ryan

#2

if we assume that the two classes don’t randomly appear anywhere else in your page we could do something like this:

// this selector should be able to target  the elements  you want 

let items = $('.data  > .variation-gallery:nth-of-type(2)'); 

//this vanilla js  iterates though the collection and  removes  the elements one by one.
// also if you you need to keep the elements for later use you could  create a variable and use the .map() method instead of .forEach

Array.prototype.forEach.call( items,  item =>  item.parentNode.removeChild( item ));

hope that helps