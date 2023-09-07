jQuery Possible to Force a CSS background image to be within element?

Let me clarify:

I have a site I’m optimizing that was built with a visual builder where you can add background images to elements. However, the builder doesn’t encode the background image within the HTML. Instead, it’s written as CSS. In order for me to take advantage of making the background images lazyload, I’m wondering if there is an automated script via jQuery that would scan the element, find the assigned background image and then post the image within the element as a data-src . That way I can set it up to be lazyloaded.

Or is this beyond jQuery’s reach?

Thank you.