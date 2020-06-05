jQuery only working with a hard refresh

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

I have the following jQuery which only seems to work when I do a hard refresh on a page.

$(document).ready(function() {
jQuery('.single-listing-description .job_description h3:contains("Free")').html(function() {
    return $(this).html().replace('Free', '<span class="free-tag">Free</span>');
});

jQuery('.single-listing-description .job_description h3:contains("Win")').html(function() {
    return $(this).html().replace('Win', '<span class="win-tag">Win</span>');
});
});

I’ve tried wrapping it in a document ready function, but it still requires a hard refresh.

Can anyone suggest a reason why this would be?

I am basically trying to wrap two words in a H3 title in a tag which the above jQuery does, but could this be done is CSS? I couldn’t seem to find something that does similar to :contains in jQuery in CSS.

Thanks

#2

When do you expect your code to do something other than when it loads the page?

#3

The page loads fully, but it doesn’t update my code as I want it to, i.e. adding the class to a H3 tag. It only updates when I do a hard refresh

#4

Is your javascript in an external file?

#5

Can you please either direct us to the page in question, or put together a smaller test page that exhibits the same problem?