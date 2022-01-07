Jquery not adding dynamic contents

I have this section which is supposed to add dynamically option to add rooms. However it does not do anything. I also see that email appears twice (I am not sure if it is related to the main problem). I have no idea where the mistake could be.
<div class="card-header card-header dynamic-update-rows">
<button type="button" name="addRoom" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right"
data-dynamic-update-rows-url="/addRoom">
Add
</button>
</div>
<table class="table dynamic-update-rows">
<tbody id="dynamicTableContents">
<tr th:fragment="rooms"
th:each="booking, rowStat : ${bindingModel.rooms}">
<td th:text="${rowStat.count}"></td>
<td>
<input type="hidden"
th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].id}">
<select class="form-control form-control-sm"
th:name="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}"
th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}">
<option selected="selected" value="">Select</option>
<option
th:each="room : ${viewModel.getRooms()}"
th:value="${room.getType()}"
th:text="${room.getType()}">
</option>
</select>
</td>
<td>
<input class="form-control" type="number" min="1" max="10"
th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].numberOfRooms}"/>
<input th:value="${rowStat.index}" type="hidden" name="index">
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
$('.dynamic-update-rows').on('click', 'button[data-dynamic-update-rows-url]', function () {
console.log(this);
let url = $(this).data('dynamic-update-rows-url');
let formData = $('form').serializeArray();
let param = {};
param["name"] = $(this).attr('name');
param["value"] = $(this).val();
formData.push(param);
$('#dynamicTableContents').load(url, formData);
});