Jquery not adding dynamic contents

I have this section which is supposed to add dynamically option to add rooms. However it does not do anything. I also see that email appears twice (I am not sure if it is related to the main problem). I have no idea where the mistake could be.

<div class="card-header card-header dynamic-update-rows">
   <button type="button" name="addRoom" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right"
      data-dynamic-update-rows-url="/addRoom">
   Add
   </button>
</div>
<table class="table dynamic-update-rows">
   <tbody id="dynamicTableContents">
      <tr th:fragment="rooms"
         th:each="booking, rowStat : ${bindingModel.rooms}">
         <td th:text="${rowStat.count}"></td>
         <td>
            <input type="hidden"
               th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].id}">
            <select class="form-control form-control-sm"
               th:name="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}"
               th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}">
               <option selected="selected" value="">Select</option>
               <option
                  th:each="room : ${viewModel.getRooms()}"
                  th:value="${room.getType()}"
                  th:text="${room.getType()}">
               </option>
            </select>
         </td>
         <td>
            <input class="form-control" type="number" min="1" max="10"
               th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].numberOfRooms}"/>
            <input th:value="${rowStat.index}" type="hidden" name="index">
         </td>
      </tr>
   </tbody>
</table>

    $('.dynamic-update-rows').on('click', 'button[data-dynamic-update-rows-url]', function () {
         console.log(this);
        let url = $(this).data('dynamic-update-rows-url');

        let formData = $('form').serializeArray();
        let param = {};
        param["name"] = $(this).attr('name');
        param["value"] = $(this).val();
        formData.push(param);

        $('#dynamicTableContents').load(url, formData);
    });