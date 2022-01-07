Jquery not adding dynamic contents

I have this section which is supposed to add dynamically option to add rooms. However it does not do anything. I also see that email appears twice (I am not sure if it is related to the main problem). I have no idea where the mistake could be.

<div class="card-header card-header dynamic-update-rows"> <button type="button" name="addRoom" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right" data-dynamic-update-rows-url="/addRoom"> Add </button> </div> <table class="table dynamic-update-rows"> <tbody id="dynamicTableContents"> <tr th:fragment="rooms" th:each="booking, rowStat : ${bindingModel.rooms}"> <td th:text="${rowStat.count}"></td> <td> <input type="hidden" th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].id}"> <select class="form-control form-control-sm" th:name="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}" th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].type}"> <option selected="selected" value="">Select</option> <option th:each="room : ${viewModel.getRooms()}" th:value="${room.getType()}" th:text="${room.getType()}"> </option> </select> </td> <td> <input class="form-control" type="number" min="1" max="10" th:field="${bindingModel.rooms[__${rowStat.index}__].numberOfRooms}"/> <input th:value="${rowStat.index}" type="hidden" name="index"> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table>