JQuery JSON updating sql

I am updating a league table (MySQL) with match scores. This is what I have so far:
document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = 0;
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = 0;
$(document).on("click", "#Week1Game1Start", function() {
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "Operations.php",
data: {"Week1Game1Home": "Home1Goals", "Week1Game1Away": "Away1Goals"},
dataType:"json",
success: function(data)
{
var result = JSON.parse(data);
if(data.statusCode==200)
{
alert('success');
}
}
});
});
Any help appreciated. I didn’t see any tags for code.