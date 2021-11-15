JQuery JSON updating sql

This is my html
<form action="Operations.php" method="post">
<table style="width: 100%;">
<tr>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="L" id="Week1Game1Start" onclick="Week1Game1();"></td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="+" id="Home1" onclick="Week1Game1Score(this.id);" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 200px; text-align: center;" name="Week1Game1Home" >Brentford</td>
<td name="Home1Goals" id="Home1Goals" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td name="Away1Goals" id="Away1Goals" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 200px; text-align: center;" name="Week1Game1Away">Arsenal</td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="+" id="Away1" onclick="Week1Game1Score(this.id);" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="submit" value="F" onclick="Week1Game1Update();"></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
This my .js:
function Week1Game1()
{
document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = 0;
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = 0;
}
function Week1Game1Score(id)
{
if(id == "Home1")
{
document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = parseInt(document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText)+1;
}
else
{
if(id == "Away1")
{
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = parseInt(document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText)+1;
}
}
}
function Week1Game1Update()
{
var home = document.getElementById("Week1Game1Home").innerText;
var awat = document.getElementById("Week1Game1Away").innerText;
var Home1Goals = document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText;
var Away1Goals = document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText;
var data = [home, Home1Goals,away,Away1Goals];
Update(data);
}
function Week1Game1Final()
{
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Home").disabled = true;
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Away").disabled = true;
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Start").disabled = true;
}
function Update(data)
{
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "Operations.php",
data: data
})
.done(function() {
alert("success");
})
.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus) {
alert( "Failure: " + textStatus);
})
}
At the moment, submit is redirecting to Operations.php but not displaying anything, no success or failure. Any ideas?