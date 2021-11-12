JQuery JSON updating sql

As far as I remember the option method is called type in .ajax or?
OK. So that gives you next steps. A quick google search for parsererror says that you’re not returning json from the form. So if you set the datatype as json, you need to return json in the form…
Ok, I commented out dataType and success.
@DaveMaxwell I am getting success using POST, however as its sending the data via url, I should be using GET, not POST. So I changed the method to GET with success. Now I should be able to verify the data in my php file using a vardump(), but its not executing. That’s a question for the PHP forum.
??? Not sure exactly what you’re trying to say there.
A POST method on an ajax call acts like an html form submission where the variable data is in the post object. A GET will add the variable data to a querystring. They both require a URL to send to.
A POST is by nature more secure than a GET but the both do the same thing in slightly different ways. But if you’re performing a form based operation, POST is the correct pattern to follow.
If the ajax call succeeded, vardump($_POST) in the php file should verify the data, but its not executing, wondering why?
Because your POST data is not a form data.
You can check the post data in your case with
var_dump(file_get_contents(‘php://input’));
That’s confusing. How do I make it form data?
Depends on your design.
If you have your elements already wrapped into a form element then you can just use
var form = $('yourFormName')[0]; // You need to use standard javascript object here
var formData = new FormData(form);
$.ajax({
url: 'Your url here',
data: formData,
type: 'POST'
// ... Other options like success and etc
});
Otherwise you can also create your own form data
var formData = new FormData();
formData.append('Week1Game1Home', yourData);
The latter as there are no actuals forms for submit buttons on the webpage. Thanks.
I tried this
var formData = new formData();
formData.append("Week1Game1Home", document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText);
formData.append("Week1Game1Away", document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText);
No success or failure.
Tried this:
var homeGoals = document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText;
var awayGoals = document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText;
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "Operations.php",
data: {"Week1Game1Home": homeGoals, "Week1Game1Home": awayGoals}
})
success, but no form data as vardump didn’t execute.
You should learn to use the browsers development tools. There you can see what your request looks like and what it returns. It makes no sense to try and error.
That’s what I’m trying to do
How can I see what the request looks like and what it returns?
Open browsers development tools. Go to the network tab, open your page which is doing the Ajax call and then you can see this call in the request list. There you can take a look at the request send as well as the response of the request
I’m in the network tab looking at Fetch/XRH, there is nothing in the request list, nothing under Name, Stat, Type etc. Its not telling me anything.
We do not know which browser you use, so we can’t help.
Chrome
I’m using visual studio code with Chrome trying to run debug but localhost won’t connect. Feels like I’m running round in circles going nowhere.
This is my html
<form action="Operations.php" method="post">
<table style="width: 100%;">
<tr>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="L" id="Week1Game1Start" onclick="Week1Game1();"></td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="+" id="Home1" onclick="Week1Game1Score(this.id);" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 200px; text-align: center;" name="Week1Game1Home" >Brentford</td>
<td name="Home1Goals" id="Home1Goals" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td name="Away1Goals" id="Away1Goals" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 200px; text-align: center;" name="Week1Game1Away">Arsenal</td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="button" value="+" id="Away1" onclick="Week1Game1Score(this.id);" style="width: 20px;"></td>
<td style="width: 20px;"><input type="submit" value="F" onclick="Week1Game1Update();"></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
This my .js:
function Week1Game1()
{
document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = 0;
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = 0;
}
function Week1Game1Score(id)
{
if(id == "Home1")
{
document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = parseInt(document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText)+1;
}
else
{
if(id == "Away1")
{
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = parseInt(document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText)+1;
}
}
}
function Week1Game1Update()
{
var home = document.getElementById("Week1Game1Home").innerText;
var awat = document.getElementById("Week1Game1Away").innerText;
var Home1Goals = document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText;
var Away1Goals = document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText;
var data = [home, Home1Goals,away,Away1Goals];
Update(data);
}
function Week1Game1Final()
{
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Home").disabled = true;
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Away").disabled = true;
document.getElementById("Week1Game1Start").disabled = true;
}
function Update(data)
{
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "Operations.php",
data: data
})
.done(function() {
alert("success");
})
.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus) {
alert( "Failure: " + textStatus);
})
}
At the moment, submit is redirecting to Operations.php but not displaying anything, no success or failure. Any ideas?