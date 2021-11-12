JQuery JSON updating sql

OK, so now you’re one step closer. Now you need to extend the .fail() function to include the error message. Something like this (again, not tested)

.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus ) { alert( "Failure: " + textStatus ); }

If that doesn’t give you enough information, you can extend the error handling further by delving into the properties of the jgXHR object. Might I suggest you read the JQuery ajax documentation a bit to understand how it works and how to take advantage of the built in functionality?

https://api.jquery.com/jquery.ajax/