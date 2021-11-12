JQuery JSON updating sql

Then you’re not getting a status 200, which means there’s an error.
There’s a couple issues with the call. First off, a post method doesn’t make a post call like from an HTML form - all that means is the data is passed as a form object instead of as a URL querystring that comes with a GET.
Personally, I prefer the more common ajax method call with the done and fail event handlers attached to them. Top of my head and obviously without testing but this should be closer…
let homeGoals = document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText;
let awayGoals = document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText;
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "Operations.php",
data: {"Week1Game1Home": homeGoals, "Week1Game1Away": awayGoals},
dataType:"json"
})
.done(function() {
alert("success");
})
.fail(function() {
alert("failure");
})'