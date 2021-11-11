JQuery JSON updating sql

#1

I am updating a league table (MySQL) with match scores. This is what I have so far:

document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText = 0;
document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText = 0;
$(document).on("click", "#Week1Game1Start", function() {
$.ajax({
                method: "POST",
                url:    "Operations.php",
                data: {"Week1Game1Home": "Home1Goals", "Week1Game1Away": "Away1Goals"},
                dataType:"json",
                success: function(data)
                {
                    var result = JSON.parse(data);
                    if(data.statusCode==200)
                    {
                        alert('success');                           
                    }
                }
                });
            });

Any help appreciated. I didn’t see any tags for code.

#2

I’m not sure I understand the question. It looks like you’ve got the ajax call kinda set up (the data looks incomplete) but that’s about it.

The code tag is wrapping the code with three `

```
some code goes here
```

Or you can also highlight the code and hit this button on the editor. image

#3

The data is complete, just want to verify that the data has been sent, not getting any alerts that data is sent.

#4

Then you’re not getting a status 200, which means there’s an error.

There’s a couple issues with the call. First off, a post method doesn’t make a post call like from an HTML form - all that means is the data is passed as a form object instead of as a URL querystring that comes with a GET.

Personally, I prefer the more common ajax method call with the done and fail event handlers attached to them. Top of my head and obviously without testing but this should be closer…

let homeGoals =  document.getElementById("Home1Goals").innerText;
let awayGoals =  document.getElementById("Away1Goals").innerText;
$.ajax({
                method: "POST",
                url:    "Operations.php",
                data: {"Week1Game1Home": homeGoals, "Week1Game1Away": awayGoals},
                dataType:"json"
      })
      .done(function() {
                alert("success");
            })
      .fail(function() {
                alert("failure");
            })'