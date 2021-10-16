jQuery is string styled

Hi friends. Let’s say you search for a string of text in your HTML. I have also consider there may be multiple occurrences of the same string. I would like to know can jQuery be used to tell if this string is styled. What I mean by styled is color and <em>, <strong>, <span> tag wrapped around it. I do not need to worry about external styles. What I would want to do at that point is remove the style. If there are multiple of course I want to remove it from all of them. If possible an example would be appreciated. Thanks