jQuery input value validation on duplicate same input name

I am trying to validate the input value on duplicate on using the same input
name[] to show me an alert.
like if the value already exist in any input it show me an alert, my code showing the alert but some time.
<input type="text" name="number" placeholder="number" value="123" /><br /><br /><br />
<form id="myform">
<input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" />
<br />
<input type="text" name="foo[]" value="456" />
<br />
<input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" />
<br />
<input type="text" name="foo[]" value="789" />
<br />
<br />
</form>
$("input[name='number']").keypress(function(e) {
if (e.which == 13) {
if ($.trim($(this).val()) !== "") {
if ($.trim($(this).val()) == $('input[name="foo[]"]').val()) {
alert('VALUE : ' + $.trim($(this).val()) + ' is already exist');
return false;
}
}
}
})