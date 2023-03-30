jQuery input value validation on duplicate same input name

I am trying to validate the input value on duplicate on using the same input name[] to show me an alert.

like if the value already exist in any input it show me an alert, my code showing the alert but some time.

<input type="text" name="number" placeholder="number" value="123" /><br /><br /><br /> <form id="myform"> <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" /> <br /> <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="456" /> <br /> <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" /> <br /> <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="789" /> <br /> <br /> </form>

$("input[name='number']").keypress(function(e) { if (e.which == 13) { if ($.trim($(this).val()) !== "") { if ($.trim($(this).val()) == $('input[name="foo[]"]').val()) { alert('VALUE : ' + $.trim($(this).val()) + ' is already exist'); return false; } } } })

jsfiddle