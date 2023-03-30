jQuery input value validation on duplicate same input name

I am trying to validate the input value on duplicate on using the same input name[] to show me an alert.

like if the value already exist in any input it show me an alert, my code showing the alert but some time.

   <input type="text" name="number" placeholder="number" value="123" /><br /><br /><br />
    <form id="myform">
      <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" />
      <br />
      <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="456" />
      <br />
      <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="123" />
      <br />
      <input type="text" name="foo[]" value="789" />
      <br />
      <br />
    </form>

    $("input[name='number']").keypress(function(e) {
         if (e.which == 13) {
           if ($.trim($(this).val()) !== "") {
             if ($.trim($(this).val()) == $('input[name="foo[]"]').val()) {
               alert('VALUE : ' + $.trim($(this).val()) + ' is already exist');
               return false;
             }
           }
         }
       })

jsfiddle

I believe you need to loop through the input collection using each as you can’t compare the values otherwise.

https://learn.jquery.com/using-jquery-core/iterating/