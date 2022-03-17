jQuery Init() Function to launch Booking.com widget not working

I’m trying to get the " Booking.com Deals Finder" widget to load it’s hotel listings in a table according to the codes from the JSON below:

var StatJSON = { "Option1": { "ColHeading": "Lansdowne", "Hotel": "2220961/-2102492/city", }, "Option2": { "ColHeading": "Dehradun", "Hotel": "2220961/-2102492/city", }, "Option3": { "ColHeading": "Mussoorie", "Hotel": "2220961/-2102492/city", }, };

The Table is populated by the following code:

jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) { if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Hotel') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) { var DataAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[0]; var DestAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[1]; var DestType = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[2]; jQuery(this).html('<div style="width:100%; margin-top:4px;"><ins class="bookingaff" data-aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-target_aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-prod="dfl2" data-width="100%" data-height="auto" data-lang="en" data-dest_id="'+ DestAid +'" data-dest_type="'+ DestType +'" data-df_num_properties="3"><a href="//www.booking.com?aid='+ DataAid +'">Booking.com</a></ins></div>') }) }); });

The function for the widget is kept at the end of the ‘script’ as below:

(function(d, sc, u) { var s = d.createElement(sc), p = d.getElementsByTagName(sc)[0]; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = u + '?v=' + (+new Date()); p.parentNode.insertBefore(s,p); })(document, 'script', '//cf.bstatic.com/static/affiliate_base/js/flexiproduct.js');

However the “iframes” in the widget were not initializing as required when the table is populated.

Hence, I tried using the “.init()” to initialize the function every-time the table is populated. I nested the booking.com script into another function calling it ‘Booking’ as below:

(function(Booking) { (function(d, sc, u) { var s = d.createElement(sc), p = d.getElementsByTagName(sc)[0]; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = u + '?v=' + (+new Date()); p.parentNode.insertBefore(s,p); })(document, 'script', '//cf.bstatic.com/static/affiliate_base/js/flexiproduct.js'); });

And then I use .init(Booking) to call upon the jquery everytime the cell is populated with the respective codes as below.

jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) { if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Hotel') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) { var DataAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[0]; var DestAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[1]; var DestType = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[2]; jQuery(this).html('<div style="width:100%; margin-top:4px;"><ins class="bookingaff" data-aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-target_aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-prod="dfl2" data-width="100%" data-height="auto" data-lang="en" data-dest_id="'+ DestAid +'" data-dest_type="'+ DestType +'" data-df_num_properties="3"><a href="//www.booking.com?aid='+ DataAid +'">Booking.com</a></ins></div>') }).init(Booking) }); });

This however doesn’t work and I get an error Uncaught ReferenceError: Booking is not defined .

How do I ensure that the widgets initialize everytime the table is loaded??

Full working code in below fiddle: