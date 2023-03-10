jQuery in 2023?

Is jQuery a good option to learn in 2023? I’m a complete begginner and I don’t want waste my time studying subjects that won’t be useful. Thank you so much!!
1 Like
As I like jQuery very much (especially the nice short operators for getting elements) I would not use it in a new project any more. I would focus on ES6 and fetch, with which you can do everything you need without adding a library
1 Like
I used to use jQuery, but switched over to Vanilla JavaScript. I find you really don’t write that much more code, plus you don’t have to worry about using a Library making transporting the script easier. It’s also makes it easier for people who are learning JavaScript when they try do write their own code and wonder why it’s not working if it’s jQuery. Fetch to me is much more easier to understand than the way jQuery does it.