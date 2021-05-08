jQuery hover help

I have really tried, but jQuery’s hover command has really got me and could use some insight - the alerts show, but the .red and .blue foreground colors do not show.

NOTE: I realize using jQuery for a simple onmouseover and onmouseout is over-kill … but, I am just trying to learn about jQuery.

HTML:

<ul id="menubar"> <li>text1</li> <li>text2</li> <li>text3</li> </ul>

CSS:

.red { color: red; } .blue { color: blue; }

SCRIPT: