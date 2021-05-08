jQuery hover help

I have really tried, but jQuery’s hover command has really got me and could use some insight - the
alerts show, but the
.red and
.blue foreground colors do not show.
NOTE: I realize using jQuery for a simple onmouseover and onmouseout is over-kill … but, I am just trying to learn about jQuery.
HTML:
<ul id="menubar">
<li>text1</li>
<li>text2</li>
<li>text3</li>
</ul>
CSS:
.red {
color: red;
}
.blue {
color: blue;
}
SCRIPT:
$("#menubar>li").hover (
function () {
alert("in");
$thisLI = $(this);
if ( $thisLI.hasClass('blue') ) {
$thisLI.renoveClass('blue');
}
$thisLI.addClass('red');
},
function () {
alert("out");
$thisLI = $(this);
if ( $thisLI.hasClass('red') ) {
$thisLI.renoveClass('red');
}
$thisLI.addClass('blue');
}
);