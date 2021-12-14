JQuery full calendar - How do I disable dates that are greater than 90 days?

I am using a Jquery calendar and it can select the date and I have added a vue.js validation to ensure the date selected is not beyond 90 days from todays date.

PROBLEM
I want to disable any future date from 90 days and tried using the

I have tried both property validDate and visibleRange to stop users from selecting any date greater than 90 days

I have searched online and not seen any similar to the fullcalendar with restricted dates as of posting this. thanks


$('div[data-type="datepicker-coverStartDate"]').fullCalendar({
                dayClick: function (date, allDay, jsEvent, view) {
                    if (moment(date).isSameOrAfter(moment().startOf('day'))) {
                        $('.fc-state-highlight').removeClass("fc-state-highlight");
                        $(this).addClass("fc-state-highlight");
                        console.log('Clicked on the entire day: ' + date);
                        onDatePickerChanged('coverStartDate', date.toLocaleDateString("en-gb"));
                    }
                }
Looks like you just need to set the validRange configuration…

https://fullcalendar.io/docs/validRange

I tried adding the validRange, but its not greyed out in my runtime calendar. here is my updated code

        $('div[data-type="datepicker-coverStartDate"]').fullCalendar({

            dayClick: function (date, allDay, jsEvent, view) {
                if (moment(date).isSameOrAfter(moment().startOf('day'))) {
                    $('.fc-state-highlight').removeClass("fc-state-highlight");
                    $(this).addClass("fc-state-highlight");
              
                    onDatePickerChanged('coverStartDate', date.toLocaleDateString("en-gb"));
                }
                if (date >= newdate) {
                    $(this).removeClass("fc-state-highlight");
                    $(this).addClass("fc-state-disabled");
                    
                }
            }, validRange: {
                start: '2021-12-12',
                end: '2022-12-12'
            }
        });