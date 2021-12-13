JQuery full calendar - How do I disable dates that are greater than 90 days?

hi guys

I am using a Jquery calendar and it can select the date and I have added a vue.js validation to ensure the date selected is not beyond 90 days from todays date.

PROBLEM

I want to disable any future date from 90 days and tried using the

I have tried both property validDate and visibleRange to stop users from selecting any date greater than 90 days

I have searched online and not seen any similar to the fullcalendar with restricted dates as of posting this. thanks