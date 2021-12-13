JQuery full calendar - How do I disable dates that are greater than 90 days?

hi guys
I am using a Jquery calendar and it can select the date and I have added a vue.js validation to ensure the date selected is not beyond 90 days from todays date.
PROBLEM
I want to disable any future date from 90 days and tried using the
I have tried both property validDate and visibleRange to stop users from selecting any date greater than 90 days
I have searched online and not seen any similar to the fullcalendar with restricted dates as of posting this. thanks
$('div[data-type="datepicker-coverStartDate"]').fullCalendar({
dayClick: function (date, allDay, jsEvent, view) {
if (moment(date).isSameOrAfter(moment().startOf('day'))) {
$('.fc-state-highlight').removeClass("fc-state-highlight");
$(this).addClass("fc-state-highlight");
console.log('Clicked on the entire day: ' + date);
onDatePickerChanged('coverStartDate', date.toLocaleDateString("en-gb"));
}
}