JQuery form not submitting

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Get a submit click event w/o using that submit handler

Now which event do you want to listen to, submit or click ? Anyway you can to listen to either like so:

$('form').on('submit', console.log) $('button').on('click', console.log)

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Check if the email is entered in the correct format. Any JQuery function for that.

jQuery itself doesn’t have email validation capabilities AFAIK, however the vanilla constraint validation API does:

<input type="email" placeholder="Enter your email here">