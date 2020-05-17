JQuery form not submitting

Although I have some different requirement, but why the form is not submitting?
Alert is not functioning?

Hi @codeispoetry, a button with type="button" won’t submit the form; you’d need a button with type="submit" (or no type attribute at all as this is also the default).

Hi there, Can you guide me which JQuery functions should I look for to accomplish:

  1. Get a submit click event w/o using that submit handler +
  2. Check if the email is entered in the correct format. Any JQuery function for that.

Thanks.