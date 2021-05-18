Jquery conflict validation above jQuery file?

JavaScript
#1

I have tested WP and WP issues. When I put validation under jQuery it will be without an error but above jQuery it will be an error:

Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined

Is it usually it should be put under jQuery?

#2

If your validation script requires jQuery, then yes it must be put beneath. The proper way would be to enqueue the script though, and just specify jQuery as a dependency:

// In a theme:
wp_enqueue_script('validation', get_theme_file_uri('path/to/validation.js'), ['jquery']);
// Or in a plugin:
wp_enqueue_script('validation', plugin_dir_url(__FILE__) . 'path/to/validation.js', ['jquery']);
#3

Thank you for the message. I will test.