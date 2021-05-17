Jquery conflict validation above jQuery file?

I have tested WP and WP issues. When I put validation under jQuery it will be without an error but above jQuery it will be an error:
Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined
Is it usually it should be put under jQuery?
I have tested WP and WP issues. When I put validation under jQuery it will be without an error but above jQuery it will be an error:
Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined
Is it usually it should be put under jQuery?
If your validation script requires jQuery, then yes it must be put beneath. The proper way would be to enqueue the script though, and just specify jQuery as a dependency:
// In a theme:
wp_enqueue_script('validation', get_theme_file_uri('path/to/validation.js'), ['jquery']);
// Or in a plugin:
wp_enqueue_script('validation', plugin_dir_url(__FILE__) . 'path/to/validation.js', ['jquery']);