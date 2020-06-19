Jquery Conflict between Mega-Menu and MailChimp form

Hello Community!
Here’s a conundrum… I have two elements that I need on a page that just won’t play nice with each other: a mega-menu (required for the main site navigation) and a simple mailchimp signup form (in the footer).

See them both on this page here:

https://cms.ucd.ie/geary2020/research/

The problem is that the mailchimp form (in the footer) won’t accept submissions unless the following line is removed:

<script>var plugin_path = '/t4cms/';</script>

This code is however is needed by the mega-menu, so I have to keep it there.

If I remove the above line - then the mailchimp form will accept submissions BUT the mega-menu is boken!

I have tried reordering the sequence of the .js files - that didn’t work.

Also, I have downloaded and stored locally the mailchimp js file: mc-validate-geary.js - so I can make any suggested edits directly in this file. I suspect the solution will be found by editing this file.

Any advice much appreciated!

Let’s try and resolve issues as they appear then.

When attempting to signup, the browser console tells me:
POST https://cms.ucd.ie/geary2020/research/php/mailchimp-action.php 404 (Not Found)

Hi Paul,
Thanks for your reply. Yes, I see that in Console too. I think the reason that is happening is due to the presence of that line of code (plugin_path) I cited in my original post. This line appears to be confusing the Mailchimp widget to look locally for the mailchimp-action.php file.

Unfortunately I need to keep this code in order to get the mega-menu to work.

Sometimes, multiple scripts on a page can block one another from working correctly. Check that too.

@bencwalkerbw93 Thanks for the reply. I think I have identified the problem - in that if I add/remove the line of code in my original post then then either the menu or the mailchimp works. The challenge is to figure out how to have both work at the same time.

Do any of the other scripts include a variable with the name plugin_path?

@gandalf458 @Paul_Wilkins
Thank you for your replies. It turns out there was ANOTHER reference to mailchimp js elsewhere that was causing the conflict. Through analysing the error via console I was able to locate it.

