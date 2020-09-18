Jquery Conflict between Mega-Menu and MailChimp form

Hello Community!

Here’s a conundrum… I have two elements that I need on a page that just won’t play nice with each other: a mega-menu (required for the main site navigation) and a simple mailchimp signup form (in the footer).

See them both on this page here:

https://cms.ucd.ie/geary2020/research/

The problem is that the mailchimp form (in the footer) won’t accept submissions unless the following line is removed:

<script>var plugin_path = '/t4cms/';</script>

This code is however is needed by the mega-menu, so I have to keep it there.

If I remove the above line - then the mailchimp form will accept submissions BUT the mega-menu is boken!

I have tried reordering the sequence of the .js files - that didn’t work.

Also, I have downloaded and stored locally the mailchimp js file: mc-validate-geary.js - so I can make any suggested edits directly in this file. I suspect the solution will be found by editing this file.

Any advice much appreciated!