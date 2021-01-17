jQuery click function with localStorage not working (may be!)

My website theme preference cookie settings for a link not loading after the page reload. Here’s how the HTML of the element looks like:

<li class="menu-item theme-item"> <a href="javascript:void()" class="btn" aria-pressed="false">Theme Toggle</a> </li>

And here’s how the jQuery function for this element is set:

$('.theme-item .btn').on('click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $(this).attr('aria-pressed', $(this).attr('aria-pressed') === 'false' ? 'true' : 'false'); $('html').attr('data-theme', $('html').attr('data-theme') === 'dark' ? 'light' : 'dark'); if ('false' === $(this).attr('aria-pressed')) { localStorage.setItem('themeChoice', 'dark'); } else { localStorage.setItem('themeChoice', 'light'); } }); var isDarkMode = window.matchMedia('(prefers-color-scheme: dark)').matches; if ('dark' === localStorage.getItem('themeChoice')) { isDarkMode = true; } else if ('light' === localStorage.getItem('themeChoice')) { isDarkMode = false; } if (isDarkMode) { $('html').attr('data-theme', 'dark'); $('.theme-item .btn').attr('aria-pressed', 'true'); } else { $('html').attr('data-theme', 'light'); }

The problem with this code is, it’s not saving toggled value, and the theme preference not loading after the page reloads, the link clicks changing HTML attribute without any problem, but after page reload preference disappears!

Can anyone fix the problems in this code? Thanks in advance!