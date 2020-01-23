Jquery: Check How Many Instances of Class in Element

I have code that looks like this:

<div class="parent"> <div class="child"></div> </div> <div class="parent"> <div class="child"></div> <div class="child"></div> </div>

What I want to do with jquery, is find any element with class “parent”, and remove that element if it has only one instance of the “child” element (or less). If it has 2 or greater, it does nothing.

So, in regards to the code above, I plan on adding an inline style of “display:none;” on the first “parent” div since only has one instance of the “child” element.

What would be the trick to accomplishing this?

