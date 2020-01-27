jQuery causing error on form submit

Hi everyone

I’m using some jQuery to build an action url on a form element. The code can be seen here:

https://jsfiddle.net/t0rxafbu/

The code works successfully to build the url but when I click submit I get the following error:

Uncaught Error: Syntax error, unrecognized expression: . at Function.b.error (footScripts.min.js:24) at b.tokenize (footScripts.min.js:24) at b.compile (footScripts.min.js:24) at b.select (footScripts.min.js:24) at b (footScripts.min.js:24) at Function.b.matches (footScripts.min.js:24) at Function._.filter (footScripts.min.js:24) at d (footScripts.min.js:14) at _.fn.init.filter (footScripts.min.js:24) at Object.success (footScripts.min.js:8813)

I have the following jQuery referenced in the head of the document:

<script type="text/javascript" src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

But the errors mentioned above relate to another .js file (footScripts.min.js) located at the foot of the document. The jQuery code shown in the js fiddle is located before the footScripts.min.js on the page so I don’t know if there could be some conflict.

I did notice that the jQuery in footScripts.min.js is jQuery JavaScript Library v2.1.3, whereas the reference in the head of my page is 3.2.1. I tested with the lower version but I’m still getting the same error.

I wondered if someone could help troubleshoot this?

Thanks in advance.